The FWMSH Little Scholars Program is designed to help bridge the gap between first through fifth grade virtual learners and their district's home campus.

This Museum pilot program supports students with their school lessons in safe, immersive learning environments within the Museum. Students' learning will be enriched by their interaction with scientific specimens, authentic artifacts, and Museum experts.

Don’t delay – The FWMSH Little Scholars Program begins soon! Register now by completing the required forms below. For more information, email littlescholars@fwmsh.org or call 817-255-9416 .