Little Scholars Program
The FWMSH Little Scholars Program is designed to help bridge the gap between first through fifth grade virtual learners and their district's home campus.
This Museum pilot program supports students with their school lessons in safe, immersive learning environments within the Museum. Students' learning will be enriched by their interaction with scientific specimens, authentic artifacts, and Museum experts.
Don’t delay – The FWMSH Little Scholars Program begins soon! Register now by completing the required forms below. For more information, email littlescholars@fwmsh.org or call 817-255-9416 .
What's included
The fall semester begins October 5 and ends December 18. Classes meet Monday through Friday beginning at 8 AM and ending at 3 PM, with all holidays following the FWISD calendar.
Ensuring student safety by maintaining social distancing and proper sanitization measures while also providing extraordinary learning enrichment, is a top priority of the FWMSH Little Scholars Program.
Enrolled students will be organized into “pods” of ten, based on grade and home campus. Each pod will have a teacher and an assistant to facilitate their course work. Creative experiences, observations, and interactions with the Museum’s vast teaching collection of scientific specimens and historic artifacts, visits to Museum exhibits and the Noble Planetarium and more, will also be included in a typical week.
Students who have not received a computer from their home campus and do not have one at home will be provided one to use so that they can fully function in their school’s virtual program.
Transportation to and from the Museum will be provided on a need basis (based on proximity of student’s home to the Museum). Breakfast, lunch, and a snack will be provided daily by the Museum’s Stars Café.
Program Fees
Members
Total fee for Museum Members for the fall session is $780. This can be paid all at once or in three easy installments:
- Payment 1: $260, due at time of registration.
- Payment 2: $260, automatically charged on November 2.
- Payment 3: $260, automatically charged on December 1.
Non-Members
Total fee for Non-Members for the fall session is $975. This can be paid all at once or in three easy installments:
- Payment 1: $325, due at time of registration.
- Payment 2: $325, automatically charged on November 2.
- Payment 3: $325, automatically charged on December 1.
Scholarships
Eligibility for FWMSH Little Scholars Program scholarships is based upon the June 1, 2019-June 30, 2020 income guidelines used by Texas WIC.
Applicants who are currently enrolled in an official public assistance program (Medicaid, TANF, SNAP, Texas WIC) automatically qualify for a FWMSH Little Scholars Program scholarship.
Applicants who are not receiving public assistance but whose income meets the eligibility guidelines of Texas WIC may still be eligible for a FWMSH Little Scholars Program scholarship.
Before beginning registration, please review the FWMSH Little Scholars Parent Handbook and Operational Policies (PDF)
