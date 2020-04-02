Learning Never Stops

The Museum will be reopening on July 9-11 for Member Thank-You Days and July 14 for the general public.

In July, you’ll be able to explore five exciting new touch-free experiences in Innovation Studios, watch live demonstrations in our new Science Theater, and go hands-on (with just your family!) to check out our STEAM activities. We’re working hard to safely reopen the rest of the Museum as soon as we can!

You’ll need a mask and an advance ticket when you visit.