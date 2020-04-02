fbpx

We’re Opening Soon and Can’t Wait to See You!

Looking for things to do at home? We've got you covered!

The Museum presents Discovery Lab Online, a new source of online content for families at home.

The Museum will be reopening on July 9-11 for Member Thank-You Days and July 14 for the general public.

In July, you’ll be able to explore five exciting new touch-free experiences in Innovation Studios, watch live demonstrations in our new Science Theater, and go hands-on (with just your family!) to check out our STEAM activities. We’re working hard to safely reopen the rest of the Museum as soon as we can!

You’ll need a mask and an advance ticket when you visit.

Thank You!

The Museum receives no government funding. Your support helps us care for our live animals and collections during this closure and to prepare for reopening. Please consider helping the Museum with a donation or membership, for yourself or a loved one!
Learning Never Stops

We are grateful for your support of educational resources for thousands of families learning at home and help towards the care of our live animals and collections. Please consider making a 100% tax-deductible gift today.

